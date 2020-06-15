Ajo LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

ENIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NYSE ENIA opened at $8.30 on Monday. Enel Americas SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.60%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.4394 dividend. This is a positive change from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

Enel Americas Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.