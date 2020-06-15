Ajo LP Takes $79,000 Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Heartland Express by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

