Ajo LP Sells 14,209 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Ajo LP lessened its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 94.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 42,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Bottorff acquired 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $49,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,659.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $11.47 on Monday. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 16.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.