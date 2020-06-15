Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $641,000 Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:USM opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. United States Cellular Corp has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,454. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

