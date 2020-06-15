Ajo LP Raises Stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Ajo LP grew its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 773.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $35.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. Huazhu Group Ltd has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HTHT. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. China International Capital upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.01.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

