Ajo LP Cuts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,328 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,385,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,940,000 after purchasing an additional 573,794 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 560,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.31.

NYSE AMH opened at $27.15 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.