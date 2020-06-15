Ajo LP Reduces Stock Position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Globant by 492.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after buying an additional 283,401 shares during the period. Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its position in Globant by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 59,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Globant by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globant by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,263,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $141.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.32. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $152.59.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

