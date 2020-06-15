Ajo LP Purchases New Stake in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Ajo LP bought a new position in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 145,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. PCSB Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $214.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). PCSB Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCSB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

