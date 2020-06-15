Ajo LP Purchases New Shares in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Village Super Market by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Village Super Market by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Village Super Market by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Village Super Market by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $365.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.29 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

