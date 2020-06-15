Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 133.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $570.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

