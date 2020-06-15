Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 65,300 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 70.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 739,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 565,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 557,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

In other news, Director Mark C. Michael purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela A. Little purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $120,576 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

