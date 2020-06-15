Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 21,165 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $144,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 55.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han bought 3,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,859. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Azarian bought 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $110,600. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $315.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

