Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 132,600 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 208.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.29% of Penn Virginia worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVAC shares. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PVAC stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $191.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 3.93. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $37.12.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

