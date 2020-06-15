Ajo LP Takes $91,000 Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ITT by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

ITT opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.