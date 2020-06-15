Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,498 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4,104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

