M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Jun 15th, 2020

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254,459 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 244,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 234,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 199,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. M/I Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

