Ajo LP Takes Position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Vectrus news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEC opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $628.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEC shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

