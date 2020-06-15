Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP cut its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,122,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,041,000 after buying an additional 1,507,346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 270.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of VIV opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. Telefonica Brasil SA has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.29%.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

