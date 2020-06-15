Ajo LP Invests $92,000 in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,851 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,897,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after acquiring an additional 702,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 666,775 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,821,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock worth $187,969 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

