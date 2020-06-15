Ajo LP Makes New $83,000 Investment in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,802,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after purchasing an additional 213,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 806,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 199,661 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at $58,460,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

