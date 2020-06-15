Ajo LP Reduces Stock Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,429 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.06% of Collectors Universe worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 213,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Collectors Universe news, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $84,864.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLCT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Collectors Universe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

