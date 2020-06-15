Ajo LP Purchases New Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $58,950,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $45,658,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 152,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $35,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $21.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $742.98 million, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

