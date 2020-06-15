Ajo LP Invests $107,000 in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,838,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030,407 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $9.11 on Monday. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

