GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,953 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in GMS were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GMS by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $938.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 108,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,101 shares in the company, valued at $259,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,560.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

