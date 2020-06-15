Ajo LP Invests $82,000 in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CSW Industrials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

CSWI opened at $69.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.89%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $162,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,862.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Perry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

