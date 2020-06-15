First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Financial worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP boosted its holdings in First Financial by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 714,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gibson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $34.99 on Monday. First Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $479.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

