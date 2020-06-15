Ajo LP Sells 7,158 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Retrophin during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,280,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 264,893 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 215,474 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 348,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 157,879 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,010,000.

RTRX stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Retrophin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of $661.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 57.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTRX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays cut shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $46,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,612.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,364 shares of company stock valued at $98,850. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

