Ajo LP Cuts Stock Position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,104 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in National General were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in National General by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 60,535 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in National General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National General by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in National General by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 359,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

National General stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. National General Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National General in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

