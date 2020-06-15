Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.25 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

