Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPY. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 75,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

