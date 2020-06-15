Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.65.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of BPY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,449,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2,389.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,910,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,306 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.