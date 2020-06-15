Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Kezar Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ KZR opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a current ratio of 18.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 100,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,812 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 520.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 889,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 176.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 874,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 87.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 199,716 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.