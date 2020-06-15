Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Given Outperform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

