Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

KZR stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blink Charging Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright
Blink Charging Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright
Brookfield Property Partners Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC
Brookfield Property Partners Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC
Brookfield Property Partners Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI
Brookfield Property Partners Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI
Kezar Life Sciences’ “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co
Kezar Life Sciences’ “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co
Brookfield Property Partners Given Outperform Rating at Scotiabank
Brookfield Property Partners Given Outperform Rating at Scotiabank
Kezar Life Sciences Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen
Kezar Life Sciences Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report