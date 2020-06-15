Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

KZR stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

