Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $34,641. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

