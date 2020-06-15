MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Market Perform Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.95.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 539.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 99.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 40.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 99,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

