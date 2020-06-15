Ajo LP Sells 4,849 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.09% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 41.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

