Ajo LP Purchases New Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $27,545,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,480,000 after acquiring an additional 585,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,064,000 after acquiring an additional 458,163 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $8,263,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,134,000 after acquiring an additional 240,485 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UCBI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.34.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

