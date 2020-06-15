Ajo LP Buys Shares of 2,294 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $86.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

