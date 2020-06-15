Ajo LP Sells 52,787 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,787 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.07% of Cowen worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 655,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 479,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COWN opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $392.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. Cowen Inc has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 7.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

