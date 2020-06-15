Ajo LP Buys New Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Woodmark from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

AMWD opened at $65.30 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.