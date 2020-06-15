Ajo LP Buys Shares of 13,116 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,685,000 after purchasing an additional 439,881 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:KSS opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

