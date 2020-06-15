Ajo LP Makes New Investment in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $81,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blink Charging Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright
Blink Charging Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright
Brookfield Property Partners Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC
Brookfield Property Partners Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC
Brookfield Property Partners Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI
Brookfield Property Partners Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI
Kezar Life Sciences’ “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co
Kezar Life Sciences’ “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co
Brookfield Property Partners Given Outperform Rating at Scotiabank
Brookfield Property Partners Given Outperform Rating at Scotiabank
Kezar Life Sciences Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen
Kezar Life Sciences Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report