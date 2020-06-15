Ajo LP Makes New Investment in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $81,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

