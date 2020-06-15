Ajo LP Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $214.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $1,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,443,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $9,095,276.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,216,415.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,242 shares of company stock valued at $35,937,704. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

