Ajo LP Decreases Stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Ajo LP reduced its position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kimball Electronics worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 330,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 296,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 290,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.28. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $293.93 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

