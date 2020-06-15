Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 14th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquabounty Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

AQB stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aquabounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ajo LP Purchases New Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc.
Ajo LP Purchases New Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc.
Ajo LP Acquires New Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc
Ajo LP Acquires New Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc
Ajo LP Buys Shares of 2,294 Duke Energy Corp
Ajo LP Buys Shares of 2,294 Duke Energy Corp
Ajo LP Sells 52,787 Shares of Cowen Inc
Ajo LP Sells 52,787 Shares of Cowen Inc
Ajo LP Buys New Position in American Woodmark Co.
Ajo LP Buys New Position in American Woodmark Co.
Ajo LP Buys Shares of 13,116 Kohl’s Co.
Ajo LP Buys Shares of 13,116 Kohl’s Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report