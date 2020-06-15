Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 14th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquabounty Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

AQB stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aquabounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

