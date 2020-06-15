Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTEK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,884.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

