Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 25,301 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 1,531.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,120,953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,066,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,565,000 after purchasing an additional 387,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,385 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after purchasing an additional 202,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 883,907 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 190,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $191,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $108,670.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,995 shares of company stock worth $3,346,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IART shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

