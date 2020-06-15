Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,486 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Arlo Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

