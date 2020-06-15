Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 160.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Smart Global worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Smart Global by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Global by 68.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Smart Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGH opened at $26.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $625.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.83 and a beta of 1.09. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Smart Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Smart Global in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

